Apple planning to reveal a "Christmas surprise" next month: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to reveal a "Christmas surprise" next month.
Last December, Apple had announced a holiday promotion that allowed Apple Card customers to earn up to 6 per cent daily cash back on most Apple products purchased through the end of the year, reports MacRumors.
Over the past few months, Apple has launched a slew of new products, while two rumoured products are yet to be released: AirPods Studio and AirTags.
The code found in the recent beta of iOS 14.3 suggests that Apple is rolling out the basics to add third-party item tracking support to the Find My app, as well as additional support for AirTags.
The AirPods Studio was also expected to launch at one of the events conducted over the past few months and the company may announce these products soon.
However, few reports have claimed that the AirTags and AirPod Studio is scheduled to launch early next year.
