ArcelorMittal offers Rs 45 billion to be eligible for Essar Steel bid

has offered to pay around Rs 45 billion as overdue loans of and to become eligible to bid for Essar Steel, currently going through the insolvency process. The amount calculated for Uttam Galva is Rs 39.87 billion and for Rs 5.67 billion. declined to comment on the matter. However, negotiations with lenders on the final amount to be paid are on and were likely to end on Tuesday night, indicated people close to the development. The offer made by to the (CoC), on October 11, includes only the principal and interest. It doesn’t include the penal interest or other charges. The offer was subject to approval by the board of ArcelorMittal. Also, the calculation is based on the loan including interest till February 7 for Uttam Galva and February 9 for On February 7, ArcelorMittal had sold the shares of Uttam Galva, and on February 9, Fraseli, a company ArcelorMittal promoter L N Mittal owned and managed, had sold its shares in KSS Global, the parent company of KSS Petron, to become eligible for Essar. Both and KSS Petron had been classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) for more than a year, which made ArcelorMittal ineligible for Essar under the (IBC). On October 4, the Supreme Court gave time to ArcelorMittal and Numetal, under Article 142 of the Constitution, to clear NPA dues to be eligible to bid for The deadline for payment is October 18. In May, when the CoC, basing itself on a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, had demanded a “no dues” certificate from Arcelor, the global steelmaker had parked Rs 70 billion on account of dues in its current account. Sources said banks had then indicated an immediate payment of Rs 55 billion on account of Uttam Galva and Rs 15 billion to be paid over three years. For KSS Petron, the payout was to be Rs 10 billion. The amount is likely to have increased now, some sources indicated. However, all of the debt may not be paid in one go. "The could pay the balance over three years," a source said.

After the (NCLAT) order, which had directed Arcelor to pay dues within three days, the company had revised its proposal to the Essar CoC.

It had then, in September, indicated a revised proposal of Rs 490 billion to the Essar CoC. It included an upfront payment of Rs 420 billion towards the resolution of the debt of Essar and a commitment to settle the overdue amount on account of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.

As far as Numetal is concerned, it is not clear whether it has initiated any discussion with lenders on paying dues.

Numetal would have to clear the dues of Essar, and according to the Supreme Court order, it might have to clear the Ruia group companies’ loans that had been classified as NPAs for more than a year before the submission of the resolution plan.

In May, the sum of the principal and interest for Numetal, on account of Essar, was Rs 375.58 billion and penal interest and other charges at Rs 16.85 billion.

Meanwhile at least two — Russia's VTB and JSW Steel — want to go solo. VTB has moved an application in the Supreme Court, seeking permission on this. JSW Steel is seeking legal opinion.