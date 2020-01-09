Ashok Leyland, ABB Power Grids team up for electric buses in India

and ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the public e-mobility space, to expand the eco-system for electric bus transportation systems in India.

The partners will develop a pilot electric bus based on ABB’s flash-charge technology, TOSA, which tops up the battery in just seconds while passengers get on and off the bus.

will develop and manufacture with ABB’s award-winning TOSA flash-charging technology along with operational support and service.

The company said that this avoids the need to take the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement bus ready, thus minimising the size of the fleet while increasing passenger carrying capacity.

At selected passenger stops, its system connects the bus to the charging infrastructure, and in a mere 15 seconds the batteries are charged with a 600-kilowatt power boost. An additional few minutes charge at the final terminal enables a full recharge without interrupting the bus schedule.

ABB Power Grids’ business in India is responsible for planning, design, engineering installation and commissioning of the TOSA charging system under the MoU. will have the scope of manufacturing and supplying electrics buses compatible with TOSA technology.