Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport

-
ALSO READ
Hinduja Global Solutions to focus on India, counter Brexit factor in UK
Hinduja group wants to steer clear of grounded Jet Airways' past
Etihad, Hinduja Group back at the deal table for grounded Jet Airways
Jet Airways sinks 14% on report of halt in Hinduja, Etihad's revival plans
India Inc hails tax cuts, says move will boost investments, spur demand
-
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu STU (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1750 buses.
Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from TN STU. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in lndia."
Sanjay Saraswat, President - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said. "With this order, our orderbook for State Transport Undertakings has enhanced significantly. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry."
Ashok Leyland is currently India's largest and the world's fourth largest bus manufacturer. This order would further consolidate its leadership position, said the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU