Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has bagged an order from STU ( State Transport Undertakings) for 1750

Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from TN STU. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in in lndia."

Sanjay Saraswat, President - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said. "With this order, our orderbook for State Transport Undertakings has enhanced significantly. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry."

is currently India's largest and the world's fourth largest bus manufacturer. This order would further consolidate its leadership position, said the company.