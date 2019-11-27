JUST IN
Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport

Ashok Leyland is currently India's largest and the world's fourth largest bus manufacturer

TE NARASIMHAN  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu STU (Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings) for 1750 buses.

Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from TN STU. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in lndia."

Sanjay Saraswat, President - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said. "With this order, our orderbook for State Transport Undertakings has enhanced significantly. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry."

Ashok Leyland is currently India's largest and the world's fourth largest bus manufacturer. This order would further consolidate its leadership position, said the company.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 12:15 IST

