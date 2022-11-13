Ashok Leyland's dilution now will depend much on valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and commercial vehicle major, is looking to expand its presence in the electric vehicle segment. Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman of the company, talks to Shine Jacob about the firm’s EV roadmap, preparation for BS VI phase-2 norms and status of its de-risking plans. Edited Excerpts:
1.Your electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility was looking to raise $200-250 million. What is the status?
Switch Mobility is mainly focussed now on developing new products for the UK, Europe and the Indian market. It has a good order book. The fund-raising plan was to help us introduce new products, and set up a new plant in Spain. This requirement of $200-250 million is for the next 2-3 years.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 14:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU