Business Standard

Ashok Leyland's dilution now will depend much on valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja

In a Q&A, the executive chairman of the company says the firm won't be raising funds below the level it did in US-based Dana's case, which came in with a small investment

Topics
Hinduja Group | Ashok Leyland | automobile manufacturer

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja
Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and commercial vehicle major, is looking to expand its presence in the electric vehicle segment. Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman of the company, talks to Shine Jacob about the firm’s EV roadmap, preparation for BS VI phase-2 norms and status of its de-risking plans. Edited Excerpts:

1.Your electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility was looking to raise $200-250 million. What is the status?

Switch Mobility is mainly focussed now on developing new products for the UK, Europe and the Indian market. It has a good order book. The fund-raising plan was to help us introduce new products, and set up a new plant in Spain. This requirement of $200-250 million is for the next 2-3 years.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 14:31 IST

