Ashok Leyland unveils all-women production line at Tamil Nadu plant

Heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has unveiled a new production line that would produce engines at its manufacturing facility in Hosur completely operated by women employees

Topics
Ashok Leyland | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland school bus
Ashok Leyland

Heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has unveiled a new production line that would produce engines at its manufacturing facility in Hosur completely operated by women employees, the company said on Friday.

The initiative to introduce an all-women production line is to promote women empowerment and encourage them take up roles in manufacturing industry. Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group, has set up this new line with 80 women employees.

"At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion has always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity. Giving women these opportunities would enhance not only their lives, but also the lives of their families and community," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

"This initiative is in line with our brand philosophy of 'Koi Manzil Door Nahin' as we aim to up skill and generate employment for these women..we recognise the importance of establishing a better gender balance and initiatives like this (to) create a more inclusive ecosystem" he said. 'Koi Manzil Door Nahin' is a Hindi phrase which means no destination is far away.

The move to introduce an all-women production line was to build a more diverse workforce. Ashok Leyland has invested significantly to train the employees in core manufacturing, the company said.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 20:54 IST

