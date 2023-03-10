Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPA with TPDDL for 510 MW hybrid project

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power and Indian Army to set up EV charging points in Delhi Cantt
Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt
Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report
India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency
Samsung shifting from fossil fuels for 100% clean energy operations by 2050
-
Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) to supply electricity from its 510 MW solar-wind hybrid project, a statement said on Friday.
It is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country with the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar & 340 MW wind power.
The project will save an average of 1540 MUs (million units) of CO2 emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Delhi, that supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, the statement said.
The power purchase agreement signed between Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd and TPDDL has the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind power.
Located in Karnataka, it is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country and will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.
Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, said, Tata Power Renewable has signed one of the largest PPAs in the country for a 510MW hybrid project, via competitive bidding, showcasing our future readiness and expertise in project execution skills."
TPREL won this project through a competitive bidding process, followed by the release of LOA (letter of award) by Tata Power-DDL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 17:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU