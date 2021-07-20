Asian Paints market cap tops Rs 3 trillion as stock gains 6% at close

JUST IN
Authum awaits RBI nod to buy Reliance Housing and Reliance Commercial
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Asian Paints
Asian Paints is currently valued at Rs 3.03 trillion

The market value of the country’s largest paint manufacturer Asian Paints crossed the Rs 3-trillion mark for the first time on Tuesday. The stock rose six per cent to end at Rs 3,159 after the company's June quarter results exceeded expectations. Asian Paints is currently valued at Rs 3.03 trillion, making it India’s 12th most valuable company. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro are the other three stocks currently in the Rs 3-trillion m-cap club.
First Published: Tue, July 20 2021. 16:44 IST

