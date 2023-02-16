Ather Energy aims to install 2,500 charging stations by this year-end

Electric two-wheeler maker on Thursday said it plans to install over 2,500 charging stations by this year-end to facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.

The company has already installed over 1,000 fast charging stations across 80 cities in the country.

The Ather Grid (charging station) is today the biggest fast-charging network for two-wheeler EVs in the country with 60 per cent of current installations in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

"A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of . As a brand focused on building a vibrant EV ecosystem, we have made strong investments in building what is already India's largest public fast-charging network," Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

The company is accelerating its scale up, and also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces such as apartment blocks, office, tech-parks etc, he added.

"We stay committed to investing strategically in the space and supporting the growth of the industry," Phokela stated.

Ather, which is backed by Hero MotoCorp, witnessed its best-ever monthly sales in January with deliveries of 12,419 units.

The company currently has presence across 80 cities and is looking at increasing its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023.

