Swiggy Instamart scales up tech to deliver 1 mn roses in Valentine's week

Joy Alexander, managing director of Four Seasons Flower Depot Pvt. Ltd has been busy since December preparing for the bumper sale that his enterprise is expecting this Valentine’s Day. The Bengaluru-based firm sells 20,000 roses a day. Alexander is expecting the order volume of his firm to increase 3X for roses during this Valentine’s week. This was made possible after his enterprise adopted food tech giant Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Instamart.