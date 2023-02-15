JUST IN
Business Standard

Swiggy Instamart scales up tech to deliver 1 mn roses in Valentine's week

Other products which are witnessing huge demand, especially during Valentine's week on Instamart include chocolates, teddy bears, greeting cards and curated gift boxes

Topics
Swiggy | e-commerce companies | Valentine's day

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Swiggy Instamart
Swiggy said couples across India are using Instamart to purchase and deliver gifts to their loved ones

Joy Alexander, managing director of Four Seasons Flower Depot Pvt. Ltd has been busy since December preparing for the bumper sale that his enterprise is expecting this Valentine’s Day. The Bengaluru-based firm sells 20,000 roses a day. Alexander is expecting the order volume of his firm to increase 3X for roses during this Valentine’s week. This was made possible after his enterprise adopted food tech giant Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Instamart.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:41 IST

