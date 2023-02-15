JUST IN
Electric vehicle manufacturer EKA Mobility bags order of 310 electric buses
Business Standard

Electric vehicle manufacturer EKA Mobility bags order of 310 electric buses

With this order, EKA Mobility's order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and over 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Electric bus

IANS  |  Chennai 

electric bus
Representative Image

Electric vehicle (EV) and technology company EKA Mobility on Wednesday said it has received a letter of allotment (LoA) for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of 310 electric buses on gross cost contracting, from Convergence Energy Services Ltd's recently-concluded tender for 6,465 electric buses.

The tender was rolled out by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd, a wholly-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) subsidiary under the National e-Bus program Phase 1.

According to EKA, the e-buses will be deployed in the Transport Department Haryana, Department of Transport, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation for intra-city operations as part of the government's efforts to provide clean, sustainable, and efficient transportation options.

With this order, EKA Mobility's order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and over 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected by multiple state transport authorities to operate electric buses as part of the National e-Bus program Phase 1. This order is a testament to the fact that design and making in India is now a reality and is a viable alternative that can replace the Chinese products that are coming into the market. With EKA, we are confident to build an ecosystem for sustainable transportation, that is efficient, reliable, and profitable."

EKA Mobility has also developed a nine-metre city bus on a hydrogen fuel cell platform. Going forward, the company plans to introduce multiple variants of electric and hydrogen fuel-cell buses, along with an e-light commercial vehile range.

--IANS

vj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:05 IST

