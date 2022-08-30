JUST IN
Accenture Venture makes strategic investment in satellite startup Pixxel
Business Standard

Adani tentative offer for NDTV to begin on October 17, Sebi nod awaited

On Monday both NDTV and the Adani group sought Sebi's guidance on whether or not RRPR Holdings, the promoter entity of NDTV, can transfer its shares to the Adani group

Topics
Adani Group | NDTV | NDTV promoters

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani group, adani enterprises

The Adani group has published a detailed public statement on the NDTV open offer today saying the offer will tentatively open on October 17, subject to the market regulator's nod.
.

On Monday both NDTV and the Adani group sought Sebi's guidance on whether or not RRPR Holdings, the promoter entity of NDTV, can transfer its shares to the Adani group. NDTV has argued that it cannot transfer the shares till November this year, as a ban imposed by Sebi on 2020 continues till November this year.
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 16:12 IST

