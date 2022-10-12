JUST IN
India's green energy firms join hands to develop carbon-credit market
Adani Data Networks gets unified licence for full fledge telecom services
Delta Air Lines says it's investing $60 million in air taxi developer
IndiGo to operate wide body planes for first time ever in next few months
Start-up EV makers allege partial treatment, halt of FAME subsidies
Karnataka govt orders Ola, Uber, Rapido to stop auto services from Oct 12
Start-up funding nosedives by 80% in Q3 and CY22: Tracxn report
Tata Group has no plans to enter 5G consumer space, says N Chandrasekaran
IndiGo to launch Mumbai-Istanbul flights from Jan 1, bookings begin
Sebi gives go-ahead to HSBC AMC's acquisition of L&T Investment Managers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India's green energy firms join hands to develop carbon-credit market
Business Standard

Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in its quarterly results announced on Monday, said that the attrition in Q2FY23 was 21 per cent, it was 19.7 per cent in Q1FY23

Topics
IT firms | Attrition  | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cognizant worried about its India attrition

Owing to recession fears in the West, attrition rates in IT companies may remain near 20 per cent in the coming months, as reported by Livemint.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in its quarterly results announced on Monday, said that attrition rose to over 21 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY23). This was 19.7 per cent in Q1FY23.

Although the company said that the attrition will taper off in the coming quarters, experts believe that macroeconomic factors will have to be taken into consideration.

Other IT majors like Wipro and Infosys will announce their quarterly results on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. In Q1FY23, Wipro recorded the attrition rate at 23.3 per cent. Infosys' attrition rate was 28.4 per cent.

"Attrition rates of IT service bellwethers for the quarter ended September will end as high as the previous quarter, if not higher. While hiring funnels in IT have shrunk and slowed down over Q2, enterprises have honoured offers made in Q1 to lateral talent," Kamal Karanth, co-founder of tech hiring firm Xpheno told Livemint.

He further said that attrition in the next quarter will be driven by resignations in first quarter as most of the companies ask for a 90-day notice period.

The report also said that candidates with an experience of four to 10 years are getting a 35 per cent hike while changing jobs.

"With the cautious shifting of jobs, attrition will come down, but for the next two quarters, it will hover at 18-20% as hopping on and off jobs decline. But it will not go back to pre-pandemic levels," Akshara Bassi, an analyst for global cloud and servers market, Counterpoint Research told Livemint.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IT firms

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 09:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.