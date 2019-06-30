Audi to drive its all-electric SUV e-tron into India by end of year

Premium carmaker Audi will drive its all-electric SUV e-tron into India by the end of the year. This will be first in a 12-vehicle line-up of global electric vehicles.

Rahil Ansari, Audi India head, said the first batch to be imported will include an order of 200 CBU (completely built-up) vehicles. These will be largely distributed across dealerships in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and others major cities. He added that a cut in the goods and services tax from 28 per cent to 12 per cent for e-cars was a good initiative, but Ansari was hopeful that the Budget in ...