Aurobindo Pharma acquires Veritaz formulation business for Rs 171 crore

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma net profit dips 22% to Rs 604 cr in December quarter
Strong product pipeline, valuations keep street positive on Aurobindo
Aurobindo, Sun Pharma recall products in US market for defaulting norms
N Govindarajan steps down as Aurobindo Pharma managing director
Drug makers Glenmark, Aurobindo Pharma recall products in US market
-
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Monday said it has acquired the domestic formulation business of Veritaz for a consideration of Rs 171 crore on debt-free cash-free basis.
This acquisition vehicle will greatly help Aurobindo as a launch pad for marketing biosimilar and other products in India, the company said in a statement.
The transaction comes into effect from April 1, 2022 and is expected to close by May 2022, it added.
"With this acquisition we strongly believe that with Aurobindo's ability to build a product portfolio, and with the existing and expanding distribution network of Veritaz, we will be able to create a significant footprint in the domestic pharma market over the next few years," Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy said.
Veritaz had a turnover of Rs 133 crore for the nine-month period ended December 2021 and it had a turnover of Rs 127 crore for the full year FY21. It has around 40 brands across the acute and critical care segments with a total number of 180 trademarks registered in its name. Its largest brands are Fepanil and Merogram.
Currently, the company caters to anti-infective and pain-management therapeutic areas and has a pipeline of products to enter into other segments, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU