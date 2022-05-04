Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug Bortezomib

-
Drug major Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market anti-cancer medication Bortezomib for injection.
Eugia Pharma Specialties has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market the product, a generic equivalent of Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Velcade for injection, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.
The product, which is indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells) and mantle cell lymphoma (cancer of lymph nodes), is being launched immediately, it added.
According to IQVIA, the approved product has a market size of USD 1,172 million for the twelve months ending March 2022.
