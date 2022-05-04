Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools aim to train around 2.5 mn people by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices from Jan, cites rise in input costs
Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO
Maruti Suzuki's exports hit record high of 238,376 units in FY22
Robust volumes, operating profit margins to drive gains for Maruti Suzuki
-
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said the number of its professional driving training schools have reached the 500 milestone across the country and aims to train around 25 lakh people by 2025.
The Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools (MSDS), launched in 2005, now has presence across 242 cities with 500 state-of-the-art driving training schools and imparted driving training to more than 17 lakh customers, the company said in a statement.
"The MSDS network has around 1,500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Maruti Suzuki Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills." said Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava.
The MSDS were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer, he said, adding, "Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology."
These schools have been set up by the company in partnership with its dealers and offer driving courses designed with theory and practical training based on international best driving practices, MSIL said.
The curated training sessions educate customers on various aspects, including appropriate road behaviour, defensive driving, traffic rules and regulations, besides a holistic knowledge overview on basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU