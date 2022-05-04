Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools aim to train around 2.5 mn people by 2025

The country's largest carmaker, India Ltd on Wednesday said the number of its professional driving training schools have reached the 500 milestone across the country and aims to train around 25 lakh people by 2025.

The Driving Schools (MSDS), launched in 2005, now has presence across 242 cities with 500 state-of-the-art driving training schools and imparted driving training to more than 17 lakh customers, the company said in a statement.

"The MSDS network has around 1,500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills." said Ltd (MSIL), Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava.

The MSDS were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer, he said, adding, "Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology."



These schools have been set up by the company in partnership with its dealers and offer driving courses designed with theory and practical training based on international best driving practices, MSIL said.

The curated training sessions educate customers on various aspects, including appropriate road behaviour, defensive driving, traffic rules and regulations, besides a holistic knowledge overview on basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques, it added.

