Auto major Hyundai crosses 1 million sales mark for SUVs made in India

South Korean auto major on Monday said it has crossed 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone of SUVs made in India.

These SUVs have been sold both in India and export markets, Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The launch of mid-sized SUV Creta in 2015 accelerated Motor India's growth in the segment with cumulative sales of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market, it added.

Similarly, the company had introduced compact SUV Venue in 2019 and has already sold over 1.8 lakh units in the domestic market, it added.

Commenting on the feat, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said, "As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments."



With over 10 lakh cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, he added, "We have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India. This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for Hyundai brand in India."



Stating that the company's journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa FE and Terracan, Garg said,"Now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well established household names.

