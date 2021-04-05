Coal India arm NCL supplies 87% of total coal to power producers in FY21

-
ALSO READ
No longer tax-efficient: Cash-starved Coal India may give buyback a miss
To protest domestic producers, coal shipments disclosures amde madatory
Coal India wants to take part in solar energy auctions: Chairman
India may close some of its coal plants as focus shifts to climate change
Private power generating companies seek sops on electricity export
-
Coal India Ltd (CIL) arm NCL has said it supplied 87 per cent of its total coal to electricity producers in the last fiscal year, thereby fulfilling the power aspiration of the country in these unprecedented times.
There was also about 14 per cent increment year-on-year in the average supply of coal rakes to upcountry consumers, the PSU said in a statement.
Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), the Singrauli-based miniratna company, surpassed its fiscal production milestone of 113 million tonne (MT) and produced 115.05 MT in 2020-21 with 6.47 per cent year-on-year growth.
The company has also surpassed its annual overburden removal (OBR) target of 370 million cubic metre, and removed a whopping 374.17 million cubic metres of overburden with a year-on-year growth of 15.76 per cent in the last fiscal year, it said.
Overburden is the material above coal seam that is required to be removed above coal layer for ready exposure. OBR is an important factor to determine a mining company's output and growth.
On this achievement, NCL CMD Prabhat Kumar Sinha congratulated the team and said that even in the testing time of the pandemic, the company's coal warriors have proven themselves with their unwavering commitment towards energy security
of the nation.
The top management has expressed hope that the company will continue to ride the wave with the same synergy.
Promoting the sustainable and green mode of transportation, the company has supplied 12 per cent more coal using rail
mode to consumers, it said.
Also, 2.3 per cent growth was observed in Merry-Go-Round (MGR) mode of coal transportation, the company said.
NCL supplies about 52 MT of coal through dedicated MGR transportation mode which is directly linked to thermal power plants.
In a crucial pro-environmental step, a remarkable decline of 24 per cent was seen in coal transportation through road mode in spite of year-on-year growth in the company's coal dispatch.
NCL operates with 10 highly mechanised opencast coal mines spread in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh
and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.
NCL is eyeing 130 MT coal production by 2023-24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU