Available in Ayodhya too: Zomato expands food delivery to over 300 cities

Close on the heels of achieving its 200 cities milestone, has now surpassed 300 cities where it offers its online services.

Among the new cities it now operates in are Bhuj and Junagadh in Gujarat, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, Shimla and in Himachal Pradesh, Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, and in Uttar Pradesh, Chikmagalur and Hosur in Karnataka, Kharagpur in West Bengal, Chhapra and Begusarai in Bihar, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Jalna and Parbhani in Maharashtra.

It has also expanded its footprint into the north eastern state of Tripura, where it will deliver in the capital city Agartala. It has also added two more cities in Assam- Silchar and Dibrugarh.

Punjab and Andhra Pradesh have had the most number of new city additions in this round of expansion.

“We are onboarding 45-50 restaurants in each city on average; a figure that’s bound to move northward over the coming weeks,” said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Business at

The main factors that takes into account while expanding to a new city are population, which must be over a 100,000; the student demographic in the area and whether there are enough restaurants that can serve the city adequately when orders spike during special occasions and weekends.

Zomato had said it crossed the 200 city mark around March this year, and Gupta had said the company aims to deliver food across 500 cities in India by the end of September.