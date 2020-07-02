Axis Bank gets approval to raise up to Rs 15, 000 cr to tide over Covid-19

plans to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore to shore up its capital base by a variety of instruments. In a meeting held on Thursday, the private lender's board approved the capital raising plan through issue of equity shares/ depository receipts or any other instrument or securities.

These instruments could represent either equity shares or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through Qualified institutional placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations as may be considered appropriate by the board, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Analysts and rating agencies have indicated that Indian banks would need more capital to tide through these uncertain times with possibilities of non-performing assets rising in the near future owing to huge disruptions in economic activity due to the spread of the virus and the subsequent lockdown.

Rating agency Fitch has said, Indian banks are likely to require at least $15 billion in fresh capital to meet a 10 per cent weighted-average common equity Tier-1 ratio under a moderate stress scenario. The amount could rise to about $58 billion in a high-stress situation where the domestic economy fails to recover from the pandemic-related disruption.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, said recently it has received board approval to raise Rs 50,000 crore through additional Tier-I and Tier-II bonds.

Last month, ICICI Bank divested its stake in its life insurance arm, ICICI Prudential, and its non-life insurance arm, General Insurance, to raise more than Rs 3,000 crore to provide more comfort on the capital front. Kotak Mahindra Bank raised more than Rs 7,000 crore via Qualified institutional placement (QIP) in May this year.

Banks have made significant provisions due to Covid-19 in the March quarter but given that the situation is evolving as far as Covid is concerned and the moratorium on repayments has been extended, they may need to make more provisions in the future.

In Q4 FY20, the provisions made by rose sharply by 185 per cent to Rs 7,730 crore, from Rs 2,711.43 crore in the year-ago period, which includes Rs 3,000 crore provided for Covid-19, thereby taking the overall additional provisional held by the bank to Rs 5,983 crore.

The bank provided Rs 4,204 crore in Q4FY20 for bad loans, compared to Rs 1,714 crore in the same period last financial year. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) of the bank improved to 69 per cent at the end of Q4FY20, against 62 per cent in Q4FY19. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the bank stood at 17.53 per cent as of March 31, 2020 with CET 1 ratio at 13.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the lender has notified the stock exchanges that it will hold its annual general meeting on July 31 via video conferencing.