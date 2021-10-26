Axis Bank second quarter net profit rises 86% to Rs 3,133 crore

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
Axis Bank to waive 12 EMIs on select home loans under festive offer
Govt appoints seven executive directors for public sector banks
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
-
Private sector Axis Bank on Tuesday reported an over 86 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,133.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,682.67 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Total standalone income during July-September 2021-22 rose to Rs 20,134.39 crore, from Rs 19,550 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank showed improvement on the asset quality front, as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans fell to 3.53 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September this year from 4.18 per cent in the same period a year ago.
Net NPAs, however, rose to 1.08 per cent from 0.98 per cent.
Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter fell substantially to Rs 1,735 crore from Rs 4,343 crore put aside in the year-ago period.
Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 842.25 apiece on the BSE, down 0.33 per cent from their previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU