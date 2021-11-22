Azad Engineering to set up third manufacturing plant, to invest Rs 500 cr

-
ALSO READ
J&K's statehood should be restored before holding assembly polls: Azad
Covid Unlock: Hyderabad Metro to operate from 7 am to 9 pm from June 21
IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here
Heavy rains batter Hyderabad, inundate low-lying areas
Tikait leads sit-in at Haryana police station for release of farmers
-
: Azad Engineering, a Hyderabad-based company, on Monday announced that it is in the process of setting up its third manufacturing facility near here at a cost of over Rs 500 crore to manufacture and export super critical components for global Original Equipment Manufacturers in the aviation and power generation industry.
The company said it plans to invest the money over the next three years on this plant, spanning an area of 23.45 acres, in a phased manner, for which the foundation stone was laid in Medchal Malkajgiri district today.
The construction of the first phase of 30,000 square meters will be completed by July 2022, the Company said in a press release, adding that this facility will be operational by Q2 in FY23 and setting up of this plant is expected to create employment opportunities for around 1,000 people.
Azad Engineering Managing Director Rakesh Chopdar said "Setting up this third plant is part of our strategic initiative to significantly scale up our manufacturing operations to cater to the demand of our global clientele".
"This facility will feature capabilities in Precision Forging, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Thermal spray Coating, EB Welding, Chemical processing, Metal Joining, Non-conventional processes, Fluid distribution system, Testing laboratory along with Robotics and automation, to name a few," he said.
"We are all set to grow a CAGR of over 50 per cent over the next five years," Rakesh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU