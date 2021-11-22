E-comm sites come under CCPA lens for selling sub-standard pressure cookers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to five e-commerce entities, including Amazon, and PaytmMall, as well as various sellers for offering pressure cookers that are non-compliant with BIS norms.

The notices were issued on November 18 to Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Shopclues and PaytmMall, and the sellers.

As part of celebrations of 75 years of Independence - 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', CCPA has initiated a country-wide campaign to prevent sale of spurious and counterfeit goods that violate Quality Control Orders published by the Centre, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The notices were issued to both e-commerce entities as well as sellers of pressure cookers on those platforms. The notices were issued on November 18, " a senior consumer affairs ministry official told PTI.

In this regard, CCPA has already issued directions to district collectors across the country to investigate unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights concerning manufacture or sale of such goods.

Essential, daily use products which have been identified for the campaign are helmets, pressure cooker and cooking gas cylinders.

"CCPA has taken suo-moto cognizance against e-commerce entities found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government under Section 16 (1) of the BIS Act, 2016 on 21st January 2020," the statement said.

The authority has sought response from the e-commerce entities within seven days from issuance of the notice, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It has also written to DG (Director General), BIS to take immediate cognizance of the matter and take necessary action.

The department of consumer affairs has provided the list of 13 such products being available for sale on e-commerce platforms.

'AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)'; and Quba 5 Litre Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker, Inner Lid are available on Amazon.in.

Three products are on com -- Quba Aluminium Regular 5 L Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker (Aluminium), PRISTINE Stainless Steel 5 L Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker (Stainless Steel) and DIAMOND by FastColors Outer Lid 10 Litres Aluminium 10 L Pressure Cooker (Aluminium).

Snapdeal.com is selling two such products -- ABODE 5 L Aluminium OuterLid Pressure Cooker Without Induction Base and Bestech Mirror Finish Induction Stovetop Compatible Cherry Pressure Cooker 5Ltr.

Three products are on Shopclues.com -- Quba Aluminium Regular 5 Litre Pressure Cooker with Induction Bottom (Aluminium), PRISTINE Induction Base Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 5L and Ethical TRI-NATURE Pressure Cooker 5 Litre Induction Bottom Stainless Steel TriPly SAS.

Paytmmall.com is offering sale of three products -- PRISTINE 5.5 L Outer Lid Pressure Cooker Induction Bottom (Silver , Stainless Steel , Set of 1); Quba 5 L Inner Lid Pressure Cooker Induction Bottom ( Silver , Aluminium , Set of 1 ); and Ethical Cookware Combos Induction Bottom ( Stainless Steel , Set of 1 ).

As per the BIS order, domestic pressure cookers are mandated to conform to Indian Standard IS 2347: 2017 and bear the standard mark under a licence from BIS with effect from August 1, 2020.

Pressure cookers which do not conform to the compulsory standards are liable to be held 'defective' under the Act, the statement said.

The government also highlighted that the Rule 4(2) of the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 specifies that no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise.

