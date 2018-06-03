B2B marketplace Bizongo seeks to differentiate itself by quality designs

Anirudh Mane’s packaging solutions start-up was still in initial stages. Along with a few friends from design school, he had managed to set up a small company that manufactured tailor-made packaging solutions for niche retail businesses.

However, he was having trouble discovering prospective clients who would recognise his value addition and not see the company as a bubble-wrap and corrugated box manufacturer. Then he stumbled upon Bizongo, a B2B marketplace that helps connect solution providers like Mane with large retailers who have specific packaging needs. Bizongo also ...