Bajaj Allianz extends tenure of MD, CEO Singhel for 5 more years

General Insurance, the second largest private sector general insurer, has extended the tenure of Tapan Singhel, the current managing director & chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the company, by another five years, effective April 1, 2022.

Singhel has already completed 10 years as the MD & CEO of the company.

Under Singhel, the company has achieved a cumulative underwriting profit of over Rs 350 crore, grew its revenue at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent, net profit at a CAGR of above 30 per cent, the company said.