Bajaj Auto on the fast track as sales jump 65% to 4,04,429 units in June

Auto on Monday reported a 65 per cent jump in total sales to 4,04,429 units for June.

The company had sold 2,44,878 units in the same month a year ago.

Its motorcycle sales also increased by 65 per cent to 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year, Auto said in a BSE filing.

The two-wheeler said its exports during the month went by up 44 per cent to 1,69,853 units from 1,17,903 units in the year-ago period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Auto's sales in June stood at 66,677 units compared to 40,211 units in the year-ago period, up 66 per cent.