JUST IN
Shree Cement Q2 net profit falls 67.5% amid high power and fuel cost
Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to Rs 1,719 cr as exports slip
Federal Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit; up 53% over last year
HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit could rise up to 21% YoY, NIM may expand
Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 27.5% to Rs 508 cr; revenue up 31.5%
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance
Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 27%, beats estimates on strong order wins
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11%, announces Rs 9,300-cr share buyback
Bajaj Auto Q2 preview: Ebitda may rise up to 34% YoY, margins seen flat
HCLTech revenue growth guidance raised to 13.5-14.5%; Q2 profit up 7%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Infosys runs 'Accelerate' to avert moonlighting, says it supports learning
Sports is the new OTT game in town as everyone needs it to build a business
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit falls 16% to Rs 1,719 cr as exports slip

Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 10,203 crore in the September quarter against Rs 8,762 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Topics
Bajaj Auto | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj

Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,719 crore for the September quarter, hit by a 25 per cent dip in overseas shipments.

The Pune-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,040 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 10,203 crore in the September quarter against Rs 8,762 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,530 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 1,275 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The company said its total sales during the second quarter rose 1 per cent to 11,51,012 units from 11,44,407 units in the same period last fiscal.

The domestic sales of two and three-wheelers stood at 6,94,375 units in the September quarter, up 30 per cent from 5,32,216 units a year ago.

Exports fell 25 per cent to 4,56,637 units in the second quarter against 6,12,191 units in the year-ago period.

Macroeconomic challenges in select overseas markets subdued export billing volumes. However, the strong show in ASEAN (with the Philippines registering its highest sales) and improved foreign exchange realisations partly alleviated the drag on turnover, the company stated.

Bajaj shares ended 1.01 per cent down at 3,569 apiece on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj Auto

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.