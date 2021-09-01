Bajaj Auto reports 5% increase in sales at 373,270 units in August

-
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 3,73,270 units in August 2021.
The company had sold a total of 3,56,199 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were, however, down 7 per cent at 1,72,595 units as compared to 1,85,879 units in August last year, the company said in a statement
Bajaj Auto said its total two-wheeler sales were at 3,38,310 units as compared to 3,21,058 units in the year-ago month, up 5 per cent.
On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales were down 11 per cent at 1,57,971 units as against 1,78,220 units in the same month last year.
Two-wheeler exports in August grew by 26 per cent at 1,80,339 units as against 1,42,838 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.
Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 34,960 units last month as against 35,141 units in August 2020, down 1 per cent, it added.
