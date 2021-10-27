Bajaj Auto's Q2 net rises 12% on strong exports, beats estimates

Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit rose 12 per cent year-on-year for the September quarter led by robust exports of motorcycles and three-wheelers and an improved product mix. However, a steep increase in raw material prices singed the company's margins in the three-month period over the corresponding quarter. The earnings beat the estimates.

The Pune-based auto firm's net profit rose to Rs 1,275 crore in the second quarter against Rs 1,138 crore in the year ago period. Net sales in the same period rose 22 per cent to Rs 8,762 crore from Rs 7,156 crore in the corresponding quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

A sharp increase in the raw material prices including aluminium, rubber, steel, etc crimped company's margins to 16.4 per cent in the September quarter from 18.2 per cent in the year ago period.

To a great extent, a price increase taken by the company, higher realisation, better product mix and a favourable exchange rate cushioned the fall in margins. If not for these, the drop would have been sharper.

In a recent report Nomura said that unless commodities/oil cool off, firms will face a difficult choice of raising prices further and risk demand impact or endure margin pressure. "We believe the latter is more likely,” it noted.

The company's domestic business bore the brunt of the continued slowdown in the two wheeler market and dropped 11 per cent to 488,148 units. After a collapse during the pandemic, commercial vehicles sales that includes the three wheeler showed signs of rebouncing. Albeit on a low base, it rose 88 per cent to 44,068 units from 23,392 units in the year ago period.

In a separate filing said, it has floated a wholly owned subsidiary for captive financing of two wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The name of the proposed company will be Consumer Finance with a proposed authorized capital of Rs100 crore only.

Meanwhile, exports saved the day for the maker of Pulsar and Discover models. The overall exports during the quarter at the firm rose 28 per cent year on year to 612,191 units. Of this, exports saw a sharp 31 per cent jump while commercial vehicles saw an increase of 8 per cent.

"Bajaj reported healthy volume performance in 2QFY22. We expect its exports business to witness a healthy growth in FY22E on the back of positive traction in the African market," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities.

Shah also expects the domestic two wheeler industry to recover gradually going forward and domestic three wheeler business to bounce back strongly in FY22E and FY23E respectively. In view of healthy exports, recovery in high margin three wheeler business, margin expansion, improving return ratio and strong balance sheet, Reliance has a 'buy' rating on

Bajaj said during the quarter, it accrued towards Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Rs82 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 21 and first quarter of FY22 and has recognised Rs60 crore towards MEIS (merchandise exports incentive scheme) for the period April to December 2020. The directorate general of foreign trade declared the rates towards RoDTEP and also allocated funds towards MEIS.