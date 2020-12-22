Bajaj Auto to invest Rs 650 crore to set up new plant in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q2: Analysts see 10- 26% YoY dip in PAT; margin expansion likely
Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Higher other income to cushion decline in net profit
Bajaj Auto dips over 3% after reporting 9% YoY fall in August sales
Bajaj Auto Q2 PAT dips 22% YoY at Rs 1,194 crore; margin expands
Bajaj Auto plans to cut entry-level motorcycle models by a third
-
Bajaj Auto has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to set up a manufacturing facility, the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the Pune-based company has proposed an investment of Rs 650 crore in Chakan, Maharashtra.
The unit is expected to commence production in 2023. It will be utilised for manufacturing high-end KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph motorcycles as well as for electric vehicles (EVs) starting with Chetak, the firm said.
The investment comes at a time when most auto firms are straddled with excess capacities. The outbreak of the pandemic in February, which led to a nationwide slowdown in the following months, added more speed bumps to an already slowing auto market. Propped up by dispatches for the festivals, India sold 1.6 million two wheelers in November, posting a YoY growth of 13.43 per cent. Sales are expected to cool off in the coming months as demand remains weak.
Bajaj is the second firm to announce investment in a facility to make e-scooters. Last week, mobility services provider Ola said it will set up its first EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu and invest Rs 2,400 crore.
The Maharashtra government will help Bajaj Auto in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances and fiscal incentives. “This further reinforces the commitment of Bajaj to Maharashtra where the journey began. And it is being done in a year when Bajaj Auto celebrates its 75th anniversary,” the firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU