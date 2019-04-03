Bajaj Auto to tie-up with Uber, Ola for its quadricycle 'Qute'

Even as has commercially launched its ‘Qute’ in the Indian market, the automobile marker is already holding talks with leading and for plying the new vehicle in the domestic ride-hailing segment.

In fact, the taxi aggregators are already piloting with the samples of Qute, general manager (intra city business) told Business Standard here adding the talks were likely to take some concrete shape by the end of this month itself.

He said the ride-hailing space was expanding and there was huge opportunity for growth, which the company wanted to leverage. He said nearly 50,000 cabs plied on the Delhi roads alone, which showed the intra city mobility potential.

So far, has been launched in Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and now Uttar Pradesh. “By April end, we are looking at launching the vehicle in almost 15 more states,” he said adding since had created the new segment in the country, it required approvals in the respective states as well before being launched.

is a 4-wheel vehicle for low running cost, eco-friendly and safe alternative to intra city mobility by optimising size, weight and speed.

Launched in both petrol and CNG variant, Qute, weighing about 450 kg, is powered by a 216 cc 4-valve water-cooled DTSi engine with closed loop fuel injection system resulting in higher fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl (petrol) and 43 km/kg (CNG).

Qute’s 12-inch alloy wheels are designed for better road grip, while high strength monocoque body is touted to make it safer. It is positioned as eco-friendly with at least 40% lower carbon emissions than any car.

carries ex showroom price (UP) of about Rs 2.66 lakh (petrol, commercial) & Rs 2.86 lakh (CNG, commercial) and is available for both personal and commercial registration. It will be available in 6 colours viz. Eco Green, Neptune Blue, Golden yellow, Arctic White, Bright Red and Jet Black.