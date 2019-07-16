Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit falls below estimates over demand slowdown

Unlike the March 2019 quarter, Bajaj Consumer Care was hit by slowdown in demand, leading to lower-than-estimated numbers in the June 2019 quarter (first quarter, or Q1). While the company’s standalone top line grew by 8.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 232.5 crore, its net profit was up 9.1 per cent to Rs 58.7 crore.

In the last quarter, the company had indicated healthy demand (11 per cent revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2018-19), which was in contrast to the commentary from other fast-moving consumer goods players. In Q1, moderation in rural demand led to a slower 4.7 ...