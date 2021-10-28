Bajaj Finserv posts 14% rise in net profit at Rs 1,122 crore in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks
Can metal stocks gain their mojo back? Here's what analysts say
SBI, Equitas SFB: How to trade bank stocks post latest RBI announcements
Stocks to watch: Biocon, Hero Moto, Poonawalla Fin, TVS Motor, bank stocks
Market Ahead Podcast, May 26: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Bajaj Finserv on Thursday reported a nearly 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,122 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 986 crore during the same period a year ago.
Consolidated total income during Q2 FY22 rose to Rs 18,008 crore, from Rs 15,052 crore in Q2 FY21, Bajaj Finserv said in a release.
New loans booked during the quarter under review were 6.33 million (63.3 lakh) as against 4.63 million (46.3 lakh) in Q1 FY22 a healthy increase of 37 per cent sequentially, it said.
New loans booked are close to pre-pandemic level of 6.47 million in Q2 FY20.
After the disruption caused by the second wave of Covid-19 in Q1 FY22, recovery gathered momentum in the second quarter of this fiscal on the back of reopening of the economy in most states, rapid vaccinations and continued policy support, Bajaj Finserv said.
The company and its subsidiaries took the initiative in arranging vaccinations for employees and their families.
"Under these improved circumstances, our businesses have shifted focus to growth and remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects for rest of the year," it said.
Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading at Rs 18,172.35 apiece in late afternoon deals on the BSE, up 0.88 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU