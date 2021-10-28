Adani Enterprises profit drops 55% to Rs 195 crore in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Havells Q2 profit drops 7.34% to Rs 302.39 cr, sales up 31.6%
South Indian Bank reports Q2 net loss of Rs 187 crore on higher bad loans
Divestment-bound Air India reports Rs 7,017 crore loss for FY21
Ceat Q2 net profit skids 77% to Rs 42 crore on higher input costs
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
-
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday reported a 55.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 194.54 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 435.73 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.
However, consolidated total income during July-September quarter increased to Rs 13,597.10 crore over Rs 9,312.14 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses increased to Rs 13,408.53 crore from Rs 8,788.59 crore.
"AEL continues to prove itself as India's most successful incubator -- and remains unmatched in developing exciting new ideas strategically linked to the Adani portfolio of companies," Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said.
"AEL is both enhancing the span of companies it is incubating and accelerating the pace at which they are being incubated. We believe this is fundamental value creation in a world where digitisation has become the most significant business transformation vehicle ever known," he said.
AEL's existing businesses are stronger than they have ever been and this year, the company has launched several new businesses critical to a strong 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. These include a digital consumer aggregation platform, networked airport ecosystems, green data centres, and advanced road, metro and water infrastructure, he said.
Adani Enterprises Ltd is the flagship company of the Adani Group.
Having successfully built unicorns like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, the company has contributed significantly to make the country self-reliant, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU