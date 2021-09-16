Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 8.50 points down at 17,525 around 8.40 am, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session on D-Street:

Adani Transmission: The company said it has received a letter of intent for acquisition of MP Power Transmission Package-II for Rs 1,200 crore. It won the project through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and received the letter of intent on Tuesday. ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Madhya Pradesh for a period of 35 years.

MCX: The country's top commodity derivatives exchange has seen its average daily turnover plunging sharply amid declining trade in bullion trading even as some of its rivals appear to be steadily making inroads in a market once seen as a virtual monopoly. The month-wise average daily turnover of (Multi Commodity Exchange) for futures trade fell to nearly Rs 24,709 crore in August this year from more than Rs 43,262 crore in August 2020, the exchange data shows.

Hindustan Copper: The government will sell 5 per cent of its stake in state-owned through an offer for sale (OFS) this week, according to a regulatory filing. The OFS will take place on Thursday for non-retail investors only and on Friday for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids, with an option of additionally sell 48,351,201 equity shares.

Infosys: The company announced a strategic collaboration with SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises. Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients.





Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies may hog the limelight today as the Rs 26,000-crore PLI scheme approved yesterday may result in fresh investments worth over Rs 42,500 crore and incremental production of over Rs 2.3 trillion over the next five years.

Telecom stocks: The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal giving telcos a moratorium on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues as well as spectrum payments prospectively for the next four years.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Sons has submitted a financial bid for Air India. Separately, Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran rejected reports that claimed the company is considering a revamp of its leadership structure.

SpiceJet: According to a Bloomberg report, Ajay Singh has bid for Air India in his personal capacity.



Fineotex Chemical: The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium, to commercialise specialty chemicals for the Indian market.

Wipro: The company has received multi-year IT managed services contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider.

CEAT: Shareholders approved issuance of NCDs up to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for two HAM projects.

Zomato: The company has been rated new Underweight at JPMorgan with a target price of Rs 120. The stock closed at Rs 143 on Wednesday.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: Care has upgraded rating for the bank facilities of HealthCare Global Enterprises to A/Stable from A-/Stable.

JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a project SPV formed by JSW Future Energy (100 percent subsidiary of JSW Energy) has signed Power Purchase Agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the cumulative contracted capacity of 450 MW awarded against tariff-based competitive bid invited by SECI.