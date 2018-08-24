Bandhan Bank: Balance sheet must strengthen, without relying on MFI biz

Recently, Bandhan Bank made quite a splash for displacing YES Bank to become the seventh-most valued bank and for nearly doubling from its IPO price to Rs 700. It is also India’s most priced bank in terms of price-to-book value.

Notwithstanding this achievement, those holding the stock for the long haul may perhaps want to ponder if the Bandhan Bank stock has gone up too much, too fast. That it continues to rely heavily on its well-established micro-finance (MFI) business despite its migration to a full-fledged bank, warrants for some questioning. Bandhan ...