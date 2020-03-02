Bandhan Bank: Risks haven't subsided, negatives still outweigh positives

Last Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the ban on Bandhan Bank opening new branches. Accordingly, the bank now plans to open 250 branches by end-CY2020.

While the news seems to have helped Bandhan’s stock, which is down 2.6 per cent since last Tuesday versus 5.3 per cent fall in Sensex, it is still down by over 22 per cent year-to-date, thanks to concerns over slowing growth and asset quality. Cues of these showed up in December quarter (Q3) results as well. Though still high, growth in assets under management (excluding Gruh Finance) dipped to 33 per cent ...