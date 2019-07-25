Bank of Baroda reports net profit of Rs 709.9 crore in June quarter

Bank of Baroda, on Thursday, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 709.9 crore for the April-June quarter of financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20). The bank had reported a PAT of Rs 528 crore in the June quarter of FY19 and a loss of Rs 991 crore in Q4FY19.

Analysts had expected the net profit at Rs 554 crore and an operating profit of Rs 5,967 crore .

The public lender's net interest income (NII) came in Rs 6,498.1 crore, while the net interest margin was 2.73%. The lender had reported a NII of Rs Rs 4,381 crore in the June quarter of the previous financial year (Q1FY19).

While the bank's gross NPA came in 10.28%, the net NPA came in at 3.95%.

Fresh slippages came in at Rs 5,583 crore.