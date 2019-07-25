JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

World Bank investment arm to channel $200 mn into Shriram Transport Finance
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda reports net profit of Rs 709.9 crore in June quarter

The public lender's net interest income (NII) came in Rs 6,498.1 crore

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda | Photo: Shutterstock

Bank of Baroda, on Thursday, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 709.9 crore for the April-June quarter of financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20). The bank had reported a PAT of Rs 528 crore in the June quarter of FY19 and a loss of Rs 991 crore in Q4FY19.

Analysts had expected the net profit at Rs 554 crore and an operating profit of Rs 5,967 crore .

The public lender's net interest income (NII) came in Rs 6,498.1 crore, while the net interest margin was 2.73%. The lender had reported a NII of Rs Rs 4,381 crore in the June quarter of the previous financial year (Q1FY19).

While the bank's gross NPA came in 10.28%, the net NPA came in at 3.95%.

Fresh slippages came in at Rs 5,583 crore.
First Published: Thu, July 25 2019. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU