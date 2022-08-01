Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 profit at Rs 16 cr; revenue soars three-fold

JUST IN

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Barbeque Nation
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, which operates one of the leading casual dining chains, on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 16.02 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had clocked a net loss Rs 43.85 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up three-fold to Rs 314.86 crore during the quarter under review as against a low base of the corresponding quarter, when sales were impacted.

In the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality's revenue from operations was at Rs 101.97 crore.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality total expenses were at Rs 244,41 crore.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd were at Rs 1,187.95 on BSE, up 1.97 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 15:36 IST

