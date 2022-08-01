Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 profit at Rs 16 cr; revenue soars three-fold

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, which operates one of the leading casual dining chains, on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 16.02 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had clocked a net loss Rs 43.85 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up three-fold to Rs 314.86 crore during the quarter under review as against a low base of the corresponding quarter, when sales were impacted.

In the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality's revenue from operations was at Rs 101.97 crore.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality total expenses were at Rs 244,41 crore.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd were at Rs 1,187.95 on BSE, up 1.97 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)