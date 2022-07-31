JUST IN

Indian Bank posts 4% rise in net profit to Rs 1,311 crore in first quarter
Indian Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 1,213 crore; total deposit up 8%
Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
Bank of Baroda Q1 net profit increases 79.3% to Rs 2,168 crore; NII up 12%
Godfrey Phillips India's Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore
Sundram Fasteners' net profit rises 14.5% to Rs 138.03 cr during June qtr
Apple revenues from India nearly doubled in June quarter: Tim Cook
Metro Brands posts net profit of Rs 106 cr in Q1; revenue rise two-fold
Emami Q1 net profit down 7% to Rs 72.69 crore due to high inflation
Ashok Leyland Q1 profit at Rs 68 cr Q1 on strong volumes vs year-ago loss
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

JSW Energy targets 10 GW capacity by FY25, acquisitions to fuel growth

Business Standard

JK Paper Q1 consolidated net profit rises two-fold to Rs 264 crore

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 104.22 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Companies | JK Paper

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty.

JK Paper has reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 264.23 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by higher sales volume and enhanced sales realisation.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 104.22 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up two-fold at Rs 1,508.05 crore as against the low base of the pandemic-impacted corresponding quarter. It stood at Rs 720.08 crore last year.

JK Paper's total expenses were at Rs 1,101.39 crore as compared to Rs 546.65 crore.

Vice Chairman & Managing Director H P Singhania said: "The company was able to deliver strong performance on a quarter to quarter and YoY basis on the strength of higher production and sales volume and enhanced sales realisation coupled with an enriched product mix.

This is in spite of the adverse impact of a substantial increase in major input costs in the recent period, he said.

"Demand for paper and board continues to remain strong. The new Packaging Board Line has stabilised well and achieved high capacity utilisation," Singhania added.

On Friday, shares of JK Paper Ltd settled 2.23 per cent up at Rs 346.55 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Companies

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 23:02 IST

`
.