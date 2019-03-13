Bata puts its best foot forward for brand image and product makeover

About two years ago, Bata India reintroduced itself as a trendy accessories brand shedding what was, by then, over a century-old image of being the footwear choice for formal occasions.

While this new chapter in the company’s history is too recent to gauge the overall impact of the transformation exercise, the initial response appears to be positive as most numbers compare favourably to the preceding years. For one, the turnover growth for the company in the first three quarters of the 2018-19 financial year (FY19) has hit double digits, that is, 12 per cent, says Sandeep ...