Beauty start-up Nykaa listing likely this year at $3-bn value: Report

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic spurs matured-stage start-ups to advance their IPO plans
Six Indian startups that beat the pandemic to become unicorns this year
Startup funding down 29% in first half of 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis: Tracxn
Mrs Bectors Food IPO allotment status: Here's how to check
Urban Company gears up for IPO by 2023, hits 140% pre-covid business level
-
Nykaa E-Retail Pvt is planning an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as this year that could value the Indian online cosmetic retailer at a minimum $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The start-up founded by Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, is working with advisors to prepare for the share sale in Mumbai, the people said. Nykaa is leaning toward a domestic listing, though an overseas share sale is also under consideration, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private.
Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering including the size and timeline could change, the people said. A representative for Nykaa declined to comment.
Founded in 2012, Nykaa’s platform lists more than 1,200 brands ranging from makeup, skincare to health supplements and hair dryers, according to its website, which logs 55 million monthly visits. It has six warehouses across India and receives over 13 million orders each month.
The firm was preparing for an IPO in two years, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Nayar told local news agency PTI in an interview in 2018.
Nykaa counts TPG and Indian tycoon Sunil Munjal’s family office Hero Enterprise among its backers. In November, Fidelity Management and Research invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa’s latest funding round. The start-up is among companies that have benefited as Indian consumers increasingly shop online — a trend bolstered by the Covid-19-induced lockdown last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU