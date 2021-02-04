BEML, NAL sign MoU to jointly develop 2-seater trainer aircraft

-
BEML Limited has signed an MoU
with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for joint development in the areas of advanced composites and autoclaves, mini-unmanned aerial vehicles, design & analysis of aircraft structure and systems.
BEML also teamed with NAL for joint development of two seater trainer aircraft through transfer of technology, according to a BEML statement.
"This will help BEML increase its footprint in the aerospace sector," the statement said.
