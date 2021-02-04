Tata Steel BSL ties up with FarEye for digital transformation process

-
ALSO READ
Improving realisations may help steelmakers forget Covid-19 memories
Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 341.71 crore net profit for September quarter
Steelmakers write to PMO defending price hike, demand iron ore export ban
Steel producers, buyers, material suppliers fight over price hike
Smaller steel producers trail top six players in scaling up production
-
Tata Steel BSL has tied-up with software logistics firm FarEye to help the steel maker in its digital transformation process.
A predictive logistics SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform, FarEye's intelligent logistics platform enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimise their logistics operations, according to a company release.
Its amalgamation of efficient logistics management with proactive exception management and real-time visibility is empowering Tata Steel BSL to drive new levels of operational excellence and tangible ROI, said Kushal Nahata, Co-founder and CEO, FarEye.
By embracing FarEye's platform Tata Steel BSL is also driving automated delivery workflows including automatic order allocation, the company said.
Leveraging ePoD (Electronic Proof of Delivery), Tata Steel BSL is now ensuring quick customer feedback on OTIF deliveries and shrinking paper usage and achieving these new levels of logistics efficiency is empowering them to become more competitive, said the release.
In this volatile situation in the world, to help us sustain our leadership position, we have made many interventions in our operation process. Due to COVID-19, it was of paramount importance to reduce the man-to-man interactions, said Subrata Basak, Chief Logistics Officer, Tata Steel BSL.
Through digitalisation, the company's processes are more agile to meet the ever-changing needs of the supply-chain, he said, adding that it also helped to maintain the social distancing norms and touch-free operations helped us reap benefits in terms of performance improvements and turnaround time reduction of vehicles in the plant.
Tata Steel BSL is now achieving high levels of operational excellence via efficient SLA (Service Level Agreement) adherence, key performance Indicator benchmarking, bottleneck mitigation, and data-driven business risk calculations, said the release.
The steel manufacturer now predicts estimated time of arrival with absolute precision, manages exceptions and risks proactively, and has gained end-to-end real-time visibility of ground-level operations, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU