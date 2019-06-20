Bengal IT, ITeS Employees submit application to form trade union

Employees from the IT and ITeS sector have approached the West Bengal government to form a non-partisan trade union in the state.

If allowed, it will be the first such instance in the country after similar moves in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. “We have collected signatures of 150 employees from the state’s IT and ITeS companies and have submitted our application to form a registered trade union,” Rajarshi Dawn, general secretary of the Kolkata Chapter of Forum of IT Employees (FITE), said. While the application has been submitted on June 19, the hearing is ...