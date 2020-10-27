JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Amara Raja Batteries' PAT falls 7.9% to Rs 201.3 crore in Sept quarter
Business Standard

Bengaluru-based FreshToHome raises $121 million in series C funding

Bengaluru-based brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, FreshToHome, announced it has raised $121 million in Series C funding led by ICD,Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, the Allana Group and others

Topics
funding | Investors

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

capex, expenditure, defence, funding, cash, capital, budget, crunch, liquidity, money

Bengaluru-based online brand in

fresh fish and meat e-commerce, FreshToHome, announced on Tuesday it has raised USD 121 million in Series C funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD),Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, the Allana Group and other investors.

Iron Pillar, the lead investor from Series B, participated in this round with an investment of USD 19 million, it said in a statement.

"We are just beginning to scratch the surface of a very large market and the current capital raise will help us realise our full potential through rapid expansion in India and the Middle East"saidShan Kadavil, Co-Founder and CEO of FreshToHome.

FreshToHome has approximately 1.5 million B2C orders per month and USD 85 million annualised sales run rate on the platform, according to the statement.

FreshToHome said it enables its marketplace sellers to source and sell meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen in Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and in the UAE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 18:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.