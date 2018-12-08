Bengaluru-based Steer Engineering moves Delhi HC against GSK Consumer

A cloud of litigation hangs over the GlaxoSmithKline- deal for the sale of the former's nutrition business which includes its marquee product,

Bengaluru-based has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of technology and know-how it provided to Healthcare in India. The said technology is used for the manufacturing of food and malt-based drinks such as and Milo.

In its petition before the court, has said that it had signed a contract with which involved scaling up of the two “Twin Extrusion” process being employed by the latter. The company had set up a pilot manufacturing facility on the premises of one of the manufacturing agents of





However, following the GSK Consumer- deal, is apprehensive that the technology it developed, along with the advancements made in optimal measurements for temperature of the product, the feed rate of solids, and enzymes among other parameters could be transferred by GSK Consumer to Hindustan Unilever, which it claims is against the terms of the contract.



According to the contract, Steer Engineering would not only provide the hardware but also the technology and know-how involved in the process. The company, would, however, be entitled to protect its technology and intellectual property (IP) if GSK Consumer were to transfer it to a third party, the company said in its petition.

"There are some bits of the technology which would be transferred to GSK once the contract is over. But the bulk of it would remain with Steer Engineering," managing partner at Obhan and Associates, and the advocate for Steer Engineering, Essenese Obhan said.





The two “Twin Extrusion” process enables the continuous production of homogeneous, finely-structured products, using bio-sourced or synthetic raw inputs. The technology is used to produce a wide range of food and malt-based products such as

Hearing Steer Engineering's petition, the court on Friday asked GSK Consumer to file an affidavit detailing whether the said technology, related hardware and related know-how is actually being transferred to HUL, as claimed by the petitioner.

"It is made clear that if there is any such move, status quo will be maintained till further orders of the court," a single judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher said. The court will next hear the matter on January 23.





On December 3, had agreed to buy GlaxoSmithKline's nutrition business and merge it into its Indian unit, HUL. The deal is worth $3.8 billion.