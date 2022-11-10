JUST IN
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q2 profit surges 14% to Rs 1,714 crore
Business Standard

Berger Paints Q2 profit rises marginally to Rs 219 cr, revenue up 20%

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding other Income) for the July-September period was at Rs 364 crore

Topics
Berger Paints | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Berger Paints
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year

Berger Paints India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.51 crore for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, up marginally from Rs 219.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding other Income) for the July-September period was at Rs 364 crore, representing an increase of 2.8 per cent from Rs 354 crore in the same quarter last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 21:40 IST

