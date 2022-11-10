Berger Paints Q2 profit rises marginally to Rs 219 cr, revenue up 20%

-
ALSO READ
Berger Paints hopes to close FY23 with Rs 10K-cr sales amid strong demand
Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 783 cr, sales up 18.8%
Asian Paints Q1 net profit up 79% to Rs 1,017 crore; revenue up 55%
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 850.4 cr, revenue up 18.7%
Valuation hurdle may limit gains in Asian Paints despite stellar Q4
-
Berger Paints India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.51 crore for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, up marginally from Rs 219.21 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding other Income) for the July-September period was at Rs 364 crore, representing an increase of 2.8 per cent from Rs 354 crore in the same quarter last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 21:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU