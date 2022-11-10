JUST IN
Business Standard

Trent's Q2 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 193 crore on robust revenue

Revenue, including GST, rose 78 per cent to Rs 1,929 crore, which is the highest ever for a quarter, the company said in a statement

Topics
Trent | Trent Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Q2 earnings, Q2 results
On a consolidated level, revenues rose 66 per cent to Rs 1,952 crore and the company earned a net income of Rs 93 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal

Tata Group retail arm Trent on Thursday reported an on-year 41 per cent jump in standalone net income at Rs 193 crore in the September quarter, driven by robust revenue.

Revenue, including GST, rose 78 per cent to Rs 1,929 crore, which is the highest ever for a quarter, the company said in a statement.

On a consolidated level, revenues rose 66 per cent to Rs 1,952 crore and the company earned a net income of Rs 93 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Trent's Chairman Noel Tata said their fashion concepts have once again displayed encouraging growth momentum in the second quarter and the company continues to expand its reach and reinforce its lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories and channels.

Trent operates five brands/formats -- the flagship premium Westside; the value format fashion destination Zudio; the food, grocery and daily needs segment under Trent Hypermarket and also under the Star banners, and the family entertainment format store Landmark Stores.

Across these five formats, the company runs more than 500 stores.

Online revenue through Westside.com and other Tata platforms contributed over 6 per cent of Westside revenue, registering a 32 per cent growth, Tata said.

The emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear, saw traction from customers and contributed over 15 per cent of the revenue, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Trent

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 21:07 IST

`
